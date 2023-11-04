Bfsg LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $502.54 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.66 and a 1 year high of $508.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $492.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.66.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

