Bfsg LLC Acquires Shares of 1,642 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 16.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,211,158. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.77.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $606.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.25 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

