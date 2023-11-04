Bfsg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned 0.07% of Pan American Silver worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,191,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE:PAAS opened at $15.34 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

