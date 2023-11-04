Bfsg LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,083 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

About CVS Health



CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

