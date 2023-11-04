Bfsg LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after buying an additional 10,883,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $784,509,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.01. The company has a market cap of $155.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

