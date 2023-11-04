Bfsg LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bfsg LLC cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VYM opened at $103.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.