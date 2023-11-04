Bfsg LLC Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KO. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,666 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,421. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

