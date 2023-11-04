Bfsg LLC Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $502.54 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.66 and a 12 month high of $508.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.66.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ROP shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.