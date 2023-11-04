Bfsg LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock worth $1,787,233. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

