Bfsg LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 3.7 %

KNX stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.53. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.