Bfsg LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,940,000 after acquiring an additional 104,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,211,000 after acquiring an additional 239,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $962,356,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $293.25 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $263.89 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

