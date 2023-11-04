Bfsg LLC Has $326,000 Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,595,000 after purchasing an additional 345,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,780,000 after purchasing an additional 294,759 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,686,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in OGE Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,610,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

NYSE:OGE opened at $35.24 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.29%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

