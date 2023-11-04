Bfsg LLC Has $499,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 99,350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,409,000 after buying an additional 8,695,189 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $316,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after buying an additional 2,096,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.28.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

