Bfsg LLC Increases Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,420 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BHP opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

