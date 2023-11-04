Bfsg LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 786,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,242 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 209,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $224.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.