Bfsg LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $113.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.13 and a 200 day moving average of $114.95. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.