Bfsg LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $113.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.13 and a 200 day moving average of $114.95. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
