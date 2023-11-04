Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $882.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $563.98 and a one year high of $940.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $856.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $841.77.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,276 shares of company stock valued at $44,165,970. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $947.71.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

