Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Xylem by 42.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE XYL opened at $96.93 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.33.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.