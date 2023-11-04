Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 18,681 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 104.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALK opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

