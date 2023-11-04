Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 24,288 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 197,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

