Bfsg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.15 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.468 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

