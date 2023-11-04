Bfsg LLC Reduces Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,872 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned 0.06% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 468,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

