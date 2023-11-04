Bfsg LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

