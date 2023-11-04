Bfsg LLC Sells 215 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bfsg LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $51.36 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

