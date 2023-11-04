Bfsg LLC Sells 420 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bfsg LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $66.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.90. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $74.30.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

