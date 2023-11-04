Bfsg LLC Sells 5,454 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.21 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

