Bfsg LLC Sells 5,454 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $488,172,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after buying an additional 4,559,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after buying an additional 3,668,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after buying an additional 2,685,922 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHY opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average is $81.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.