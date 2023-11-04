Bfsg LLC Sells 5,454 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $488,172,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after buying an additional 4,559,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after buying an additional 3,668,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after buying an additional 2,685,922 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average is $81.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

