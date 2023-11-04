Bfsg LLC Sells 5,925 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,872 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.06% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.46 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

