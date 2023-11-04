Bfsg LLC Takes Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 16.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of GH opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.96. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $54.47.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $137.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 427.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.