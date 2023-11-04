Bfsg LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,131,844. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $314.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $330.54. The stock has a market cap of $809.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.