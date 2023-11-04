Bfsg LLC Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $882.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $856.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $841.77. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $563.98 and a twelve month high of $940.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $947.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,276 shares of company stock worth $44,165,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.