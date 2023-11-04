BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.91.

Get BILL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BILL

BILL Trading Down 25.2 %

NYSE:BILL opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.01. BILL has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.97.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. BILL had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total value of $4,587,356.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,324.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total value of $4,587,356.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,324.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,510,453.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,964,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,203 shares of company stock worth $7,520,289 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BILL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of BILL by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.