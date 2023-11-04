BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Piper Sandler

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BILL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.91.

BILL opened at $66.95 on Friday. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.97.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. BILL had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total value of $4,587,356.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,324.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,289 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BILL by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

