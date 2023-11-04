Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of BPTH opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.11. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Stories

