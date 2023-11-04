Bitcoin Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $678.08 billion and approximately $13.37 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $34,714.84 on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.43 or 0.00683943 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00141408 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017429 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000283 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,532,812 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
