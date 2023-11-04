BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.38.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $68.77 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $137,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.