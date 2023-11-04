Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Hills updated its FY23 guidance to $3.65-3.85 EPS.

Black Hills Stock Up 3.2 %

Black Hills stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

