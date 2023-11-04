Block (NYSE:SQ) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Block from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.42.

Block Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. Block has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.59 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,551.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,725 shares in the company, valued at $10,012,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,222 shares of company stock worth $1,006,326. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 59,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Block by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 2,288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 76,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 72,827 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 347.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

