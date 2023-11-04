Block (NYSE:SQ) Given New $95.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Block from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.42.

Block stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.53 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Block’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $190,314.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,033,542.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 12.7% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Block by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $239,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 23.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 6.1% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

