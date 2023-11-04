BMO Capital Markets Boosts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$22.50

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on GEI. TD Securities lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$25.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
