BMO Capital Markets Trims Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Target Price to $5.00

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2023

Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVOFree Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bravo Multinational Price Performance

OTCMKTS BRVO opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Bravo Multinational has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile



Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in buying, leasing, and reselling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in March 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

