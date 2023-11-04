BNB Reaches Market Cap of $35.62 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $234.82 or 0.00676420 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $35.62 billion and approximately $279.35 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,703,087 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,703,119.40071258. The last known price of BNB is 230.2988101 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1730 active market(s) with $293,340,296.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

