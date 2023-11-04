Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $3,300.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2023 earnings at $29.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $149.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $44.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $85.58 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $37.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,275.36.

Booking stock opened at $2,858.75 on Friday. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,797.92 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,015.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,860.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 144.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,125,174.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

