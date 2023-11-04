BP (NYSE:BP) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $351.67.

BP stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10. BP has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 20.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of BP by 202.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

