BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $351.67.

BP Stock Down 1.8 %

BP opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BP will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. BP’s payout ratio is 20.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,574 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,940,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BP by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 375,191 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 495,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 361,168 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

