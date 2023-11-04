Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

NYSE BRC opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brady has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Brady had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Brady’s payout ratio is 26.78%.

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $237,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brady by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,227,000 after acquiring an additional 409,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brady by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brady by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brady by 10.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,843,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

