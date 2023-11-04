Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 35.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $153,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,344.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,718,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $153,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,344.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,586. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFAM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BFAM opened at $86.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $603.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.65 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.