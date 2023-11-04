Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.75.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $98.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.65 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,718,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $153,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,344.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,718,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $1,636,586 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 102.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $9,979,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.