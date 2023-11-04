BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.6% annually over the last three years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 2.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of BSIG opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $693.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.51. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.95 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 6,260.87% and a net margin of 17.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BrightSphere Investment Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 31,631 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 101,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.