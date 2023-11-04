Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock Holdings Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.27% of Brixmor Property Group worth $18,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

